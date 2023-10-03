Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $32.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Livent traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 287918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LTHM. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Livent by 46.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

