Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $407.82 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

