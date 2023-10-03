Loop Capital Boosts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $200.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.10.

SITE stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $1,254,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,568,475.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,028 shares of company stock worth $4,035,315 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after buying an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,665 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

