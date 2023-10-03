Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.06. The stock had a trading volume of 344,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

