LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,962,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.