Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.31. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 382,420 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

