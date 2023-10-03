Magic Internet Money (MIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.22 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.22 million and $210,288.62 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a stablecoin soft-pegged to the US dollar, created by Daniele Sestagalli in 2021. It is minted by the Abracadabra.money protocol and backed by interest-bearing tokens. MIM can be borrowed against collateral on the Abracadabra platform and allows fast and secure cross-chain transfers through Beaming. Its value is maintained through arbitrage, keeping it close to 1 USD. MIM serves as a stable digital currency for various financial activities on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

