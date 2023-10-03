Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

MAIN opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,674,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.