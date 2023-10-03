Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $12,549,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

