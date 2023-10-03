Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,674,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

