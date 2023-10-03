MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.06 Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMD opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $73,325.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $77,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

