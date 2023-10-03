MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.06 Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMD opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $73,325.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $77,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
