MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 80,677 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $16,740,000. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 4,671.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.40. 217,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.38.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.