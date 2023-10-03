MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $171.51. 171,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

