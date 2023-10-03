MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 93,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 576,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,089. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

