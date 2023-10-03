MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,904,481. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

