MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. 163,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,645. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

