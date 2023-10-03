MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,490 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 831,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 269,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

