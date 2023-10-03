MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 521 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $816,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5,444.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,952. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.