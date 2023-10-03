MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $101.74. 811,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,003. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

