MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 631,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,949. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

