MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 169.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $102.64. 53,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.16.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

