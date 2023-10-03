MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 34.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.08. 969,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

