MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 47.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,143,000 after purchasing an additional 541,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,133,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $235,976,000 after purchasing an additional 430,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,546 shares of company stock worth $6,527,191. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.59. 62,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,684. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.86. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

