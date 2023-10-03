MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 778 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.53. 291,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.60 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

