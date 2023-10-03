MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,548 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. 3,585,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,706,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

