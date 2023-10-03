Mammoth Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

