Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 300 ($3.63) price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 197 ($2.38).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 198.57 ($2.40).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 233.30 ($2.82) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,296.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.90 ($2.97).

In other news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,036.26). In other news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,036.26). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.30), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($505,476.25). Insiders purchased a total of 9,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,666 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

