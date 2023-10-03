Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 235 ($2.84) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.83.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
