Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Match Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,735 shares of company stock valued at $446,758. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

