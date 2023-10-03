MBA Advisors LLC Acquires 5,666 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 420,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

