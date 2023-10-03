MBA Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 307,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

