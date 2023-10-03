MBA Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

SO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 392,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

