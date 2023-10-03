MBA Advisors LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. 189,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,778. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.