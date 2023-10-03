MBA Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 105,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,424 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,100,559 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

