MBA Advisors LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 2,063,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,538,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

