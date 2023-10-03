MBA Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.82. 894,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,125,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.10. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

