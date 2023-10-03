MBA Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. 922,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,194,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

