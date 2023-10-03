MBA Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.72. 121,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

