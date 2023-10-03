McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$6.67-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.67 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

