McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.93 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $232.08 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.47.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

