MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $46.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 48,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $329,211.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 47,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

