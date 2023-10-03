Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

