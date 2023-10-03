Meyer Handelman Co. Makes New $240,000 Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 48,973.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 269,353 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 3.4 %

SLG stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

