MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.37. 24,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 434 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

