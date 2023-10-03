Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $126.33

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.33 and last traded at $126.99, with a volume of 8944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

