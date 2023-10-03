Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.35. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
