Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.35. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

