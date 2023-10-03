Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 543,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $5,568,384.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,349,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
