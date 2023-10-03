Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 18,072 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. 2,717,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,768,282. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.