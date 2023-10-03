Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 10,953 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,463. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.