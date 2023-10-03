Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 328 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $74,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

TXN traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.65. The company had a trading volume of 260,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,293. The company has a market cap of $144.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

